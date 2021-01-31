Numeraire Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $26.77 or 0.00079037 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $119.70 million and $5.63 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

