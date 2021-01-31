Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $960,770.56

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 47% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $960,770.56 and $571.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00264395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,225.67 or 0.97807698 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

