Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $9.46 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $664,564.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.61 or 0.00921059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04477877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00031169 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

