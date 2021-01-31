NOW Token Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NOW Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $90.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036030 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

