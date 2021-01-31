Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

