NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 90,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

