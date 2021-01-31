NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 90,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
NovelStem International Company Profile
