Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,739. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.