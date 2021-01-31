Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 133,380 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 500,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.