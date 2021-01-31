Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 728,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 353,990 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 579.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 220,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 500,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

