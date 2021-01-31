Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.96. 7,350,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,939. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

