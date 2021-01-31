Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.85. 2,561,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

