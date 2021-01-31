Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 923,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,562. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

