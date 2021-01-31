Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

