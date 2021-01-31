Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

