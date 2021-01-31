Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

