Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 7,350,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,939. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

