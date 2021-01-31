Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Trading Up 5.8%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 3,012,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 565,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.