Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.15-23.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.1-35.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.45 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY21 guidance to $23.15-23.65 EPS.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.77.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

