Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $350.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at 140166 from $380.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. 140166’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Shares of NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

