Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. 140166 decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

NYSE NOC traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.70 and a 200-day moving average of $314.29. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

