Northland Securities Boosts Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Price Target to $27.00

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

UFI stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $441.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unifi by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

