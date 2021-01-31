Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 17th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

