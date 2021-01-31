Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.10. Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 9,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.73 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

