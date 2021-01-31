Northcoast Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $10,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

