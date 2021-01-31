North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $222,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Chevron by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

