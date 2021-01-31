Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Trading 16.7% Higher

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 252,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 151,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

