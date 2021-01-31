Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $436.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

