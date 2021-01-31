Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $2.95. Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 766,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a market cap of £9.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 272,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

