Nkcfo LLC Takes $6.32 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,775 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. BHP Group comprises about 2.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.78. 3,952,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.