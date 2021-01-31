Nkcfo LLC Takes $166,000 Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,629. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

