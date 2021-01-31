Nkcfo LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,163,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after acquiring an additional 492,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

KL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

