Nkcfo LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESCA. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 619.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

