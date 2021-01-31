Nkcfo LLC Buys New Shares in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,954. GP Strategies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

