Nkcfo LLC Acquires 24,250 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 5.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 6,669,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

