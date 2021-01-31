NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 54.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.15 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.