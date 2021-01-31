Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LTC Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

