Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lincoln National by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

