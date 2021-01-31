Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $823.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,297 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $823,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

