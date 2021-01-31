Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 170.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2,707.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $264.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

