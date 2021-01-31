Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

