Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,575,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

