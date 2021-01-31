Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

