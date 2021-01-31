NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

