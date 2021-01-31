Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$50,344.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 43,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,994,342 shares in the company, valued at C$11,593,436.72.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 6,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,375.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 3,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$780.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 8,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,760.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 300 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$372.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 1,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,108.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,100 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,804.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,400.00.

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

