NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $96.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 249,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.