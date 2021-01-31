NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,189,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,406. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

