NEXT (NET) Hits Market Cap of $11.91 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. NEXT has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $19,602.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00391729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.