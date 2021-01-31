Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Buys 300,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).
NWT opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Newmark Security plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.25.
Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.