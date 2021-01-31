NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

