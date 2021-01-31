New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 48,887 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.51 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

